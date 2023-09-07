MP: 'G20 Chairmanship Is A Matter Of Pride For India,' Says Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, speaking about India hosting the G20 summit, expressed pride in India's leadership in the prestigious international forum.

He said “The chairmanship of the G20 being with India is a matter of pride for every Indian, and we are all pleased that under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's influence on the global stage is growing day by day.”

As the G20 summit is currently underway with around 48-49 meetings held across more than 50 locations in the country, the gathering of national leaders for the G20 summit is seen as a significant opportunity for India.

Tomar extended a warm welcome to all national leaders participating in the summit.

'One to end Sanatan Dharma, not born yet'

Tomar also reacted to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's son and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatan Dharma and said that someone who can end the Dharma has not been born on Earth yet.

“Opposing the eternal and infinite Sanatan Dharma is baseless. People with such thoughts are misguided, and no one has been able to end it on Earth so far,” Tomar said.

