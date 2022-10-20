MP: Four killed in explosion in illegally operated firecracker factory, more than half a dozen injured

FP NEWS SERVICE

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The death of about four people has been reported due to an explosion in a firecracker factory located in a two-story building in Jetpura village of Bamor police station area of ​​the district.

Half a dozen people are feared trapped under the debris.

Upon receiving the information, the team of administration and police also reached the spot and started the work of removing the debris.

Notably, the illegal firecracker factory was operating in a two-story house in Jetpura village of the Bamor police station area. Due to a sudden explosion, the whole factory was engulfed and four people died and more than half a dozen people, including children, were seriously injured.

SP Ashutosh Bagri, SDOP, and TI Virendra Kushwaha are on the spot.

More details awaited.