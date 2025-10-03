MP News: BJP, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Come Face-To-Face Over Bhawantar Yojna

MP News: Bhartiya Janta Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Come Face-To-Face Over Bhawantar Yojna |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The registration under the Bhawantar Yojna launched by the government for the soybean-producing farmers started on Friday.

At an event, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told farmers that if the produce had been procured at less than the prescribed MSP, the cost of the sold crop would be transferred to their accounts within 15 days.

The payment will also include the difference between the rates in MSP and the paid cost, Yadav said. Yadav told the farmers that they would get good prices for the soybeans, seeing the global situation.

This time, the rate of soybean is Rs 5,328 a quintal, Yadav said.

The BJP organisation is also helping the government to implement the Bhawantar Yojna at the grassroots.

Yadav held a virtual conference with the BJP leaders and appealed to them to encourage the farmers to opt for Bhawantar Yojna.

But the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an outfit of the RSS, is opposed to the Yojna. State president of the BKS, Kamal Anjana, said, “The farmers do not want Bhawantar Yojna for the crops for which MSP is available.” The Bhawantar Yojna should be opted only for those crops for which there is no MSP, he said.

The BKS said to the government that it should procure soybeans procured only at MSP. The BKS is staging sit-ins in districts, demanding MSP for soybeans. The organisation said they would take out a tractor rally to protest against the government.

Because the BJP is supporting the government, the BKS and the ruling party organisation have come face to face. On earlier occasions too, the BKS opened fronts against the government on various issues.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 653 crore to the accounts of farmers for crop loss on Friday.

Yadav transferred the relief amount to the accounts of more than 8.84 lakh farmers in 13 districts, who lost crops because of the excessive rainfall and yellow mosaic disease.

The amount was transferred through a video conference. Yadav said it happened for the first time in the state that relief was given to the farmers for crop loss due to yellow mosaic.

The government will provide relief to the farmers for any crop loss due to natural calamities or pest attacks, Yadav said.

