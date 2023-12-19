 MP Former CM Shivraj Meets JP Nadda In Delhi, Says 'Discussed Public Welfare'
This is the first time after the declaration of Madhya Pradesh assembly election results that Chouhan visited Delhi and held talks with the party’s central leadership there.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
MP: Former CM Shivraj Meets JP Nadda In Delhi | Twitter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday. After the meeting concluded, Chouhan, in a social media post, said that he discussed matters of national upliftment, public welfare and public service.

This is Chouhan's first visit to Delhi after Madhya Pradesh assembly election results were declared.

According to sources, the party president had called him to Delhi to discuss the new opportunities for him. It is being said that BJP is trying to bring Chouhan back into the fold after it replaced the four-time CM with Mohan Yadav.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Chouhan wrote, “Met the National President of BJP, Honourable Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda ji in New Delhi today. During the meeting, there was discussion about national upliftment, public welfare and public service. All of us BJP workers are dedicated to the motto of 'Service is the resolution'.”

Shivraj not invited to meeting on state cabinet

There are reports that Chouhan was not invited to the meeting held in Delhi on Sunday regarding discussion on formation of Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

If speculations are to be believed, Chouhan might be called in the centre and is likely to get Union Ministry of Agriculture.

