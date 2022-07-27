e-Paper Get App

MP: Five kanwariyas critically hurt after truck hits them in Morena; angry people torch vehicle

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Pic Representation | PTI

Bhopal, Jul 27 (PTI) Five kanwariyas were critically injured after a truck rammed into a group of pilgrims in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, following which angry people set the vehicle on fire, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Rithorakala village around 11 PM on Tuesday when a group of kanwariya pilgrims was returning from Haridwar (on foot), said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ray Singh.

Soon after the incident, local people gathered at the spot, thrashed the truck driver, and set the vehicle ablaze, he said.

People also blocked the Morena-Bhind road for two hours after the incident.

Two of the critically injured Kanwarias were referred to Gwalior for further treatment, the ASP said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver and his vehicle was impounded.

Kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva who travel to pilgrimages places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand to fetch the holy water of the Ganga river to pour it on various Shivalingas during the annual Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage.

Read Also
'Flower petals on Kanwariyas, bulldozers for us': AIMIM's Owaisi slams BJP on treatment of Muslims
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalMP: Five kanwariyas critically hurt after truck hits them in Morena; angry people torch vehicle

RECENT STORIES

54% of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' expenditure spent on media advocacy since 2014: Centre

54% of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' expenditure spent on media advocacy since 2014: Centre

NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear EWS quota matter on August 2

NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear EWS quota matter on August 2

CM Eknath Shinde abruptly cancels his Delhi visit, cabinet expansion delays further

CM Eknath Shinde abruptly cancels his Delhi visit, cabinet expansion delays further

Suspended MPs to continue 'Day-Night 50-hour' protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament after...

Suspended MPs to continue 'Day-Night 50-hour' protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament after...

Mumbai updates: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest

Mumbai updates: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest