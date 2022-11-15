MP: First phase of ‘Mukhya Mantri Cup’ to begin from November 21

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Department is going to organise the ‘Mukhya Mantri Cup’. The first phase of the tournament will begin from November 21 at block level.

According to an official communiqué, the tournament will be organised in four phases. The first phase will be held at block level and the second phase at district level. The third and fourth phases will be held at ten-divisional headquarters and state level respectively.

In the first phase, athletics, kabaddi, wrestling, volleyball, football, and kho-kho competitions will be held on a league basis. It will involve local sports bodies, clubs, schools, sports associations, and player-sports teams of the gram panchayat in the block. Only the players selected at the block level will be included in the district, division, and state level competitions.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the official announcement, the athletes, male or female, should be under the age of 18 years. Age will be calculated as on December 31, 2022. It is mandatory for the player to be a native of Madhya Pradesh. Verification of age will be mandatory at every competition phase. In case of an age verification error, the player will be expelled from that sports competition.

‘Mukhya Mantri Cup’

The ‘Mukhya Mantri Cup’ started in the year 2015-16. MP Sports and Youth Welfare minister, Yashodhara Raje Scindia took this initiative to bring out sports talents from every nook and corner of MP and to get them trained under professionals. The main objective of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Cup’ is to create awareness about sports among the youth, make sports accessible to all, identify talented players at the development block and village level, and provide adequate training to talented and budding players.