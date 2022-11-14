Bhopal: PICU complex, day care inaugurated on Children’s Day at AIIMS

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): New pediatric and neonatal intensive care complex and a 5 bedded pediatric hematology and oncology day care were inaugurated at AIIMS, Bhopal, on Children’s day.

The daycare facility will make administration of chemotherapy for children with cancer easier and cheaper. Also, children with thalassemia, sickle cell anemia and hemophilia will receive blood transfusions and other treatments without admission as inpatients.

The department of pediatrics celebrated World Diabetes Day in collaboration with the department of Medicine. An education gallery to spread mass awareness about diabetes in adults as well children was inaugurated by the director Prof (Dr) Ajai Singh.

In addition, a post graduate quiz and a symposium on diabetes was conducted by Prof. (Dr) Mahesh Maheshwari, and Prof (Dr) V. N. Mishra. The sessions were chaired by Dr Rekha Singh, Endocrinologist. To screen diabetes, a point of care testing was done on the spot. Dr Tarini Prasad, Dr Manish M Yadav, and Dr Charan GV were the winners of PG Quiz for diabetes.

Department of Pediatrics, AIIMS Bhopal also celebrated its first foundation day on the same day to present its achievements, felicitate stars in the department and plan for better performance in the future. The department organised drawing and painting competitions for patients, and distributed toys, gifts, fruits and sweets among the kids in pediatric medicine and surgery wards.

Read Also MP: Bhopal police to wear winter uniforms from Tuesday