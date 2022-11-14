e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Bhopal police to wear winter uniforms from Tuesday

MP: Bhopal police to wear winter uniforms from Tuesday

The officials released the orders on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the police personnel posted in commissioner of police Bhopal will have to wear Angola shirts and jerseys as a part of the winter uniform from Tuesday. The officials released the orders on Sunday.

Officials informed that the winter season has started and still the police personnel was wearing the summer uniform.

Presently the personnel is wearing summer uniform which is suitable for the hot weather, but it did not protect the personnel in winter weather.

According to the orders, the personnel are instructed to wear the winter uniform which includes ‘Angola shirt and jersey’ from November 15th, till further orders.

Read Also
Bhopal: Sale of fertilisers to be offline where server is down, govt issues order
article-image

RECENT STORIES

