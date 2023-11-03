 MP Elections 2023: Viral Video Shows Bargi Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav Giving Money Secretly To Women Voters In Rally
MP Elections 2023: Viral Video Shows Bargi Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav Giving Money Secretly To Women Voters In Rally

The video that immediately went viral on social media is said to be shot in Nakatiya village during Yadav’s PR campaign.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bargi MLA and Congress candidate Sanjay Yadav was spotted giving--what is said to be money, secretly to a woman during his campaign rally on Friday. The act was caught in the camera and the clip is now going viral on the social media.

The incident is said to be of Nakatiya village during Yadav’s PR campaign. 

In the video, Yadav can be seen walking with a group of people and greeting the villagers. He then secretly hands over something to a woman walking beside him. It is being said that he gave her money. The woman then laughs and the MLA moves forward. 

Bribing voters is prohibited

It is noteworthy that according to the Model Code of Conduct that came into force after the announcement of polling date for Madhya Pradesh assembly election, activities such as using caste and communal feelings to secure votes, criticising candidates on the basis of unverified reports, bribing or intimidation of voters, etc. are prohibited.

Voting for the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17 while the results will be declared on December 3. 

