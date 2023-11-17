MP Elections 2023: Khargone Woman Dies Of Heart Attack At Booth; Machine Glitch Halts Voting For 40 Mins In Shujalpur

Bhurli Bai died due to heart attack in Khargone. |

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): A man died due to electric shock at the polling booth in Dhangaon in Harda on Friday morning. According to information, the deceased has been identified as Sunil (27) son of Bhurelal. He, along with other three people, was trying to fix the tent at the booth, when they got an electric shock. All four were rushed to the the hospital.

While Sunil died, the three injured, including Panchayat Secretary Anil Vishnoi, have been admitted to the district hospital.

53-Year-Old Suffers Heart Attack At Booth, Dies

Khargone: An elderly woman, waiting for her turn to cast vote, in the queue at a polling booth in Khargone district, suffered a heart attack and died on spot. The deceased has been identified as Bhurli Bai (53). She was was suffering from paralysis. Police have sent the body for postmortem.

Machine breaks down, voting halted For 40 mins

Shujalpur: In Shujalpur, a heated argument broke out between supporters of BJP candidate and minister Inder Singh Parmar and supporters of Congress candidate Ramveer Singh Sikarwar. Here, voting remained closed for 40 minutes due to machine breakdown.

'Free Liquor Distributed'

Khurai: Congress candidate from Khurai, Raksha Rajput, has accused Minister Bhupendra Singh and workers of distributing money and liquor to appease voters. Policemen including Malthon police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Dangi have also been accused of distributing liquor and money.

'RAF Personnel Save Election Official's Life In Jabalpur'

Jabalpur: An election official narrowly escaped a life-threatening situation during the distribution of election materials at the Agricultural University polling center yesterday evening in Jabalpur.

The incident, captured in a viral video on social media, showcases the swift and commendable response of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel who administered CPR to the official, saving his life.

Swords on field!

Mhow: In Indore's Mhow, BJP worker Birbal attacked Congress workers Dayaram and Tolaram with a sword. Both have been admitted to Malwa Hospital. The police have detained Birbal.

Notably, the EVMs at the polling stations of Chitrakoot, Venkat in Satna, Science College in Jabalpur, Kulgarhi in Nagaud and Pipli Bazar in Khilchipur malfunctioned as soon as the voting started. After rectifying these, voting started again. Voting could not start for about an hour at the polling station of Satna Assembly.

Elections Boycotted at various places

People boycotted the elections in Ashta of Sehore, Jhamar of Sanchi Assembly of Raisen, Nagpura of Jaitpur Assembly of Shahdol and Malaya. They are angry over the lack of basic facilities. People boycotted voting at two places in Vishnupur polling station in Maihar, Barkula and Amatara.

People of five villages of all three assembly constituencies of Ashoknagar district boycotted the elections. Voters of displaced village Naya Sankai of Narmadapuram-Seoni Malwa Assembly boycotted the voting.

