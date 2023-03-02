MP Elections 2023: Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann to begin campaigning from March 14, say its AAP vs ALL

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (R) | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): No, it's not just BJP Vs Congress in MP! Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls. AAP's National president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, will launch the party’s election campaign on March 14, said the party’s national general secretary Sandeep Pathak on Thursday.

Talking to the media here after addressing the party workers, Pathak reiterated that AAP will contest all the 230 seats in the assembly elections and will soon announce its CM candidate as well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Currently, we are focusing on building our party in rural MP and hope to expand to towns and small cities in next 15 days,” he said.

Pathak further added that CM Kejriwal and CM Mann will hold a big public meeting in Bhopal on March 14 and today they reviewed the preparations for the same.

'Only AAP can stop BJP'

On the questions of the BJP government being continuously active against the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that it is not difficult for any person to understand that Arvind Kejriwal and AAP are the only forces in the country that can stop BJP.

“BJP leaders know that if Kejriwal is not stopped now, it will be difficult to stop him later," he added.

Citing examples of Punjab and Delhi, Pathak said the way BJP is trying to 'destablise' an elected government shows their ethics and fear.

AAP vs ALL

Replying to the questions of the party giving tickets to the defectors from BJP and Congress, Pathak said that the criteria of AAP is very clear and will distribute tickets as per public's suitability.

The party’s national general secretary also looked confident for the assembly elections and said that the polls will be a contest of ‘AAP vs ALL’ as whenever AAP enters into the fray, BJP and Congress contest elections together against it, he claimed.