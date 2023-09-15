MP Elections 2023: BJP May Declare Second List Soon | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s second list of candidates is almost ready, but it has not been out because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The list, consisting of more than 40 names, may soon be declared.

Other than the names of candidates for the seats that the BJP lost, there may be a few more seats for which candidates may be declared.

The party will declare the names of contestants against MPCC president Kamal Nath, leader of opposition Govind Singh, former minister Jaiwardhan Singh and other senior leaders of the rival camp.

In the second list, the BJP may field Jyotiraditya Scindia’s supporter Imarti Devi from Debra constituency.

The name of another Scindia supporter Mohan Singh Rathore is doing the rounds for Bhitarwar constituency.

