MP Election 2023: Veterans Facing Tough Contest This Time | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Many veteran politicians, winning elections for years, may face problems this time to emerge victorious. The senior leaders of the Congress as well as the BJP are in a tight spot. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh, who has been winning elections from Lahar constituency in Bhind, finds himself in a tight spot for the first time.

BJP’s Ambarish Sharma and BSP’s Rasal Singh are caught in a triangular fight. Singh is facing problems. Both BJP and BSP candidates may lose votes. So the contest has become interesting. The Congress has fielded from Shivpuri an eight-time MLA from Pichhore, KP Singh.

BJP candidate Devendra Jain gave a tough fight to Singh. Vikram Singh who has won election thrice from Rajnagar is also caught in a triangular contest. BJP’s Arvind Pateria and BSP’s Ghasiram Patel made the contest interesting.

Singh who won the election by a margin of 732 votes may be in trouble this time because of the BSP candidate. Four-time winner and Congress candidate from Gotegaon NP Prajapati is also in trouble. Prajapati is facing BJP’s Mahendra Nagesh and independent Shekhar Choudhary.

Choudhary’s entry has disturbed the political equations in the constituency. All is not well with the BJP candidates, too. Four-time winner and Speaker of the assembly Girish Gautam is facing problems for the first time. Besides Padmesh Gautam, the Speaker is facing SP’s Seema Sengar in the constituency.

The victory margin of any candidate in this constituency will be very less. Minister Omprakash Saklecha, who has won the election four times, is in a tough contest in Jawad constituency in Neemuch. Saklecha is facing Samandar Patel who has defected from the BJP to the Congress.

In the last election, Patel got a huge amount of votes as an independent candidate. Saklecha is worried about his presence. Gourishankar Bisen, who has won four elections from Balaghat, is also in trouble.

He is facing challenge from Congress candidate Anubha Mujare this time. Similarly three-time MP Rao Udai Pratap Singh is facing tough fight in Gadarwara constituency where Sunita Patel is contesting on a Congress candidate.