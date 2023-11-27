 MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar Spotted Cleaning Hospital Toilet; Congress Calls It Drama (WATCH)
Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Tomar is known for his different style and was always seen in the headlines during his last tenure.

Harshita Maheshwari FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar, who is known for his different style, reached Hazira Hospital, where he cleaned the hospital campus and toilet with a broom. Taking a jibe, Congress leaders said it looks that the BJP leader has accepted his defeat.

The Energy Minister said "I have learnt God resides only where there is cleanliness. I am trying to make Civil Hospital Gwalior an ideal hospital in the country."

As the pictures and videos of the cabinet minister sweeping the hospital went viral on social media, the Congress leaders started to take a dig, calling it a 'drama'. Congress State Vice President RP Singh said that minister Tomar has realised his defeat that this time the public is showing him the way out, that is why he is doing all this to prepare for the councillor in the upcoming elections and engaged in drama.

He further said that his qualification is to clean sewer drains, the reason is that he has never gone to his ward or his constituency, where the problem of filth and sewerage remains the same.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Tomar is known for his different style and was always seen in the headlines during his last tenure. The reason for this is that he was constantly seen cleaning the taps and at some places, he was seen climbing the electric poles. Along with this, he also gave up the slippers in between.

