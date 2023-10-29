MP Election 2023: SP Hitesh Chaudhary Transferred As AIG, PHQ

Indian National Emblem |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission transferred Superintendent of Police, Rail, Hitesh Chaudhary, as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) at Police Headquarters on Saturday.

He was transferred following BJP’s complaint that he is brother of Kunal Chaudhary, the Congress candidate from Kalapipal Assembly constituency. AIG, PHQ, Arvind Tiwari, has been given additional charge of SP, Rail.

