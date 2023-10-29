 MP Election 2023: SP Hitesh Chaudhary Transferred As AIG, PHQ
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: SP Hitesh Chaudhary Transferred As AIG, PHQ

MP Election 2023: SP Hitesh Chaudhary Transferred As AIG, PHQ

He was transferred following BJP’s complaint that he is brother of Kunal Chaudhary, the Congress candidate from Kalapipal Assembly constituency.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Indian National Emblem |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Election Commission transferred Superintendent of Police, Rail, Hitesh Chaudhary, as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) at Police Headquarters on Saturday.

He was transferred following BJP’s complaint that he is brother of Kunal Chaudhary, the Congress candidate from Kalapipal Assembly constituency. AIG, PHQ, Arvind Tiwari, has been given additional charge of SP, Rail.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Surjewala Equates Nath-Digvijaya Duo With Amitabh-Dharmendra In Sholay, BJP Calls...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 95-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Grace Award Ceremony

Bhopal: 95-Year-Old Freedom Fighter To Grace Award Ceremony

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Marega Shatak Organised In Town

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Marega Shatak Organised In Town

Madhya Pradesh: Case Lodged For Damaging Properties Of Smart City

Madhya Pradesh: Case Lodged For Damaging Properties Of Smart City

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Visit Door-To-Door To Raise Voter Awareness

Madhya Pradesh: Officials Visit Door-To-Door To Raise Voter Awareness

Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam Files Papers From Deotalab

Bhopal: Speaker Girish Gautam Files Papers From Deotalab