MP Election 2023: Akhilesh Yadav Unleashes Verbal Storm On 'Tonti Chor' Accusation, Questions Journalist's Identity

Panna (Madhya Pradesh): During a political visit to Ajaygarh on Friday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed his displeasure at a journalist who questioned him about being labeled a "Tonti Chor" (tap thief) by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2018.

During the visit, Yadav responded to the journalist's inquiry by stating, "You are not a journalist. You are a BJP agent; what is your name? Take a photo of this journalist." When the journalist identified himself as Noor Qazi, Yadav remarked, "You are a Muslim. Do Muslims use such language? This is wrong. I don't know whether you are a journalist or not... When I vacated the CM residence, the BJP had it washed with Gangajal."

The controversy originated in May 2018 when the Supreme Court ordered Yadav to vacate his government-allotted residence. The BJP has since taunted him with the 'Tonti Chor' nickname, alleging missing amenities, including taps, when Yadav left the house in June of the same year. Yadav denies the allegations and accuses government officials of stealing the items from the house.

The Samajwadi Party has raised concerns about a criminal, posing as a journalist, attending its chief's press meeting in the Panna assembly constituency. The party has urged the Madhya Pradesh Police to investigate the "criminal" who appeared at Akhilesh Yadav's press conference in Ajaygarh.

Yadav is actively campaigning for his party candidates in Madhya Pradesh, which is set to hold elections on November 17 for its 230 assembly seats. Vote counting is scheduled for December 3, along with four other states.

