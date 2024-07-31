 MP: Dozens Of MBBS Interns Protest With Bike Rally Demanding Stipend Increase From ₹13K to ₹30K; Visuals Surface
Interns from the 2019 batch have gone on strike, and this protest is part of a larger movement by MBBS students across the state.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 08:17 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): MBBS interns from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College held a bike rally for increase of their stipends and submitted a memorandum at the Commissioner’s office on Wednesday in Jabalpur. They are demanding an increase in their stipend from ₹13,000 to ₹30,000.

Interns from the 2019 batch have gone on strike, and this protest is part of a larger movement by MBBS students across the state. The interns are upset over the lack of increase in their stipend despite rising fees for MBBS courses. They have accused the government of providing the lowest stipend in the country to Madhya Pradesh’s MBBS interns.

The interns are now preparing for a more intense protest and have announced plans to stage a statewide demonstration across all medical colleges. They warn that the ongoing strike could disrupt medical services in the state.

