MP: Digvijaya Singh leaves press briefing midway over question on

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Rahul Gandhi lost his cool over a question by a journalist in Delhi, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh also got flustered with a question by a scribe, forcing the Congress leader to leave the press conference midway in Gwalior.

When a journalist questioned about the age of Congress leaders, the 76-year-old leader appeared agitated. The matter escalated so much that when the journalist asked the question, Singh stopped the press briefing to confront the journalist and to later end the media interaction abruptly.

The journalist asked the question that "the young leaders in the Congress are angry with the party, but will you win the election by showing the face of veteran leaders who are 75 years old."

Offended by the journalist's question, Singh questioned whether he (Digvijaya Singh) is walking on crutches ? Attacking the journalist, Diggy said that journalists are asking ridiculous questions and are in return defaming the name of the TV institution. He further said, "Do you consider Shivraj Singh young?.... Why don't you ask Modi ji to hold a press conference?"

Meanwhile, During his interaction with media persons, Digvijaya Singh fiercely targeted the Shivraj government in Madhy Pradesh and the Modi government at the Centre.