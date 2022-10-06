MP: DICCI demands plots reservation in ratio of population for Dalit entrepreneurs in state

Bhoapl (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) has demanded plots reservations for dalit entrepreneurs in ratio of population for setting up industries and start -ups in Madhya Pradesh.

DICCI national president Ravi Kumar Narra, interacting with media in Bhopal on Thursday, said, “ Telegana government has reserved 25% plots for dalit entrepreneurs. Similarly, we demand plot, land reservation according to population in Madhya Pradesh.”

He further said, “ DICCI is going to organize mega SC/ST business conclave on October 9. We have invited CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. As many as 2000 entrepreneurs from all over country will attend the programme.”

Discussion will be on MSME, start-up policy, self-employment, agriculture, food processing, animal husbandry, dairy, livestock management, export, health care etc., DICCI president added.

In reply to volley of questions about banks loan, DICCI has MoU with banks for easy finances to entrepreneurs. DICCI not only ensure easy finance but also repayment of bank loan to maintain trust and faith in entrepreneurs. DICCI has good track records with banks, DICCI chief added.