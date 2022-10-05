e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: City receives light, moderate rain as monsoon system activates

The weather department has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, Jabalpur, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal divisions and few places in Ujjain, Bhopal and Narmadapuram districts in next 48 hours.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal received light rain on Wednesday evening | FP File Photo
On Wednesday, people in Bhopal woke up to a cloudy morning. Rain occurred in noon.

On Wednesday, people in Bhopal woke up to a cloudy morning. Rain occurred in noon.

In last twenty four hours, rain occurred in Bahri (11 cm), Pawai, Gunnor (8 cm each), Amanganj (7 cm), Khajuraho, Mohgaon, Damoh, Rajnagar (6 cm each), Jawa, Umaria, Devendra Nagar, Simariya, Singhrauli, Singhawal (5 cm each) respectively.

In morning, moderate rainfall occurred in Khajuraho, Bhopal, Umaria, Rewa, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Satna, Naugaon, Panchmarhi, Damoh etc. The weather remained cloudy in the evening.

