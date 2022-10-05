Bhopal: City receives light, moderate rain as monsoon system activates

Bhopal received light rain on Wednesday evening | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Spells of light to moderate rain drenched the city on Wednesday. The weather department has forecast heavy rains at isolated places in Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar, Jabalpur, Indore, Gwalior, Chambal divisions and few places in Ujjain, Bhopal and Narmadapuram districts in next 48 hours.

On Wednesday, people in Bhopal woke up to a cloudy morning. Rain occurred in noon.

In last twenty four hours, rain occurred in Bahri (11 cm), Pawai, Gunnor (8 cm each), Amanganj (7 cm), Khajuraho, Mohgaon, Damoh, Rajnagar (6 cm each), Jawa, Umaria, Devendra Nagar, Simariya, Singhrauli, Singhawal (5 cm each) respectively.

In morning, moderate rainfall occurred in Khajuraho, Bhopal, Umaria, Rewa, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Satna, Naugaon, Panchmarhi, Damoh etc. The weather remained cloudy in the evening.