MP Culture department awaits Unlock 5.0 for grand functions

The state culture department has decided to wait for Unlock 5.0 guidelines before resuming normal activities in the state. Culture department director Aditi Kumar Tripathi told Free Press that the department organises big events and it will be challenging for it to hold an event with just 100 people.

“Our programmes are open for all, they are public functions. How can we stop people from coming? So, it is quite difficult for us to follow Covid norms,” he said, adding that only small events like seminars can be held in the present situation.

“We are discussing and exploring how or what kind of events can be held in the present set of conditions. We held a meeting recently with the directors of our academies regarding this,” Tripathi said.

“We are waiting for unlock 5.0 guidelines, which will be issued by month-end. After going through them, we will take decision,” Tripathi said. The department will continue to hold online events.

Along with social, religious and political, cultural events were also banned for almost seven months due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Following Unlock 4.0, the Centre permitted holding cultural events in open air auditoria from September 21 with 100 people who are required to follow Covid-related norms.