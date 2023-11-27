MP Crime: Man Abducts His Facebook Friend With Help Of Aides, All Gang-Rape Her In Gwalior; MLA's Supporter Involved

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly lured his 17-year-old Facebook friend, kidnapped her with the help of his aides and gang-raped her in Motijheel area of Gwalior. A close relative of the MLA of Sumawali is among the accused.

Somehow, the girl managed to escape the clutches of the criminals and she complained about the matter to her family members.

On Saturday night, the Old Cantonment Police booked the accused Ramu Kushwaha, Arvind Kushwaha under serious sections like Dalit harassment, rape, POCSO Act, assault and intimidation. A case has been registered against Chhote Khan and another of his associates. The accused have not been arrested yet. Police have been sent to Morena in search of him.

1 year of friendship on Facebook

The girl was introduced to one of the accused through Facebook. Both of them knew each other for a year, therefore the girl went on his call.

The reason behind the delay in reporting the incident to the police was that the girl's family members did not want to discuss the matter due to fear of defamation, but after it being a serious matter, when people close to them advised them, they filed an FIR and got ready to register.

Among the accused, Ramu Kushwaha, Arvind Kushwaha is said to be a close relative of a sitting MLA of Sumawali, while the police is also investigating the background of Chhote Khan and his partner.

Meanwhile, the girl's medical examination has also been done, her preliminary report confirmed that she was gangraped.