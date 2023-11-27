 MP Crime: Man Abducts His Facebook Friend With Help Of Aides, All Gang-Rape Her In Gwalior; MLA's Supporter Involved
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Crime: Man Abducts His Facebook Friend With Help Of Aides, All Gang-Rape Her In Gwalior; MLA's Supporter Involved

MP Crime: Man Abducts His Facebook Friend With Help Of Aides, All Gang-Rape Her In Gwalior; MLA's Supporter Involved

Somehow the girl escaped from the clutches of the criminals and she complained about the matter to her family members.

Harshita Maheshwari FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly lured his 17-year-old Facebook friend, kidnapped her with the help of his aides and gang-raped her in Motijheel area of Gwalior. A close relative of the MLA of Sumawali is among the accused.

Somehow, the girl managed to escape the clutches of the criminals and she complained about the matter to her family members.

On Saturday night, the Old Cantonment Police booked the accused Ramu Kushwaha, Arvind Kushwaha under serious sections like Dalit harassment, rape, POCSO Act, assault and intimidation. A case has been registered against Chhote Khan and another of his associates. The accused have not been arrested yet. Police have been sent to Morena in search of him.

Read Also
Tiger From Rajasthan Enters MP's Kuno National Park; Official Says No Threat To Cheetahs
article-image

1 year of friendship on Facebook

The girl was introduced to one of the accused through Facebook. Both of them knew each other for a year, therefore the girl went on his call.

The reason behind the delay in reporting the incident to the police was that the girl's family members did not want to discuss the matter due to fear of defamation, but after it being a serious matter, when people close to them advised them, they filed an FIR and got ready to register.

Among the accused, Ramu Kushwaha, Arvind Kushwaha is said to be a close relative of a sitting MLA of Sumawali, while the police is also investigating the background of Chhote Khan and his partner.

Meanwhile, the girl's medical examination has also been done, her preliminary report confirmed that she was gangraped.

Read Also
Indore: Class 4 Boys Prick Mate 100 Times With Compass; Suspended
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Crime: Man Abducts His Facebook Friend With Help Of Aides, All Gang-Rape Her In Gwalior; MLA's...

MP Crime: Man Abducts His Facebook Friend With Help Of Aides, All Gang-Rape Her In Gwalior; MLA's...

Unique Silver Ring Around Moon Sighted In Madhya Pradesh' Jabalpur

Unique Silver Ring Around Moon Sighted In Madhya Pradesh' Jabalpur

Tiger From Rajasthan Enters MP's Kuno National Park; Official Says No Threat To Cheetahs

Tiger From Rajasthan Enters MP's Kuno National Park; Official Says No Threat To Cheetahs

MP Election 2023: Rebels May Be Part Of ‘Government’, Congress Keeps Plan-B Ready  

MP Election 2023: Rebels May Be Part Of ‘Government’, Congress Keeps Plan-B Ready  

Bhopal: Wandering Urban Tiger Sends Forest Officials On Toes

Bhopal: Wandering Urban Tiger Sends Forest Officials On Toes