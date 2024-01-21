MP: Consecration Ceremony Of Ram Temple In Gwalior Central Jail To Be Held On Jan 22, Prisoners Recite Ramayan (WATCH)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Madhya Pradesh's Central Jail, Gwalior whose consecration ceremony will take place on the same day on which the consecration ceremony of will be done i.e. January 22.

Along with this temple, other temples of the jail are also being built. A new temple has also been built for Maa Bhagwati in the sector. During this, an atmosphere of complete devotion is being seen in the temple. The prisoners are also engaged in singing bhajans and kirtans.

The prisoners in jail are also engaged in chanting the name of Ram and are also seen to be very enthusiastic about the establishment. On one side in the jail, young prisoners are enthusiastically singing bhajans whereas on the other hand, the elderly prisoners are reciting Ramayana.

The copies have been provided to the prisoners in the jail on which they are writing the name of Lord Ram. Jailer Vidit Sirvaiya said that the work of writing Ram's name is being done for a long time. After filling these copies, they will be sent from jail to Dandraua Dham. After this they will be sent to Ayodhya.

According to the information, the idol of God has been brought from Jaipur. The height of this idol is said to be about two and a half feet. A havan is going on before the consecration of the idol.