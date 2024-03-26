MP: Congress Leader Nakul Nath Files Nomination Form Chhindwara Parliamentary Seat (WATCH)

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath's son and Congress leader Nakul Nath filed his nomination papers from the Chhindwara Parliamentary seat on Tuesday.

Veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath was also present on the occasion.

After filing the nomination, Nakul Nath told ANI, "I have full faith that the people of Chhindwara will give their love and blessings to me again." Meanwhile, Kamal Nath has also said he has full faith with people of Chhindwara and his relationship with them was familial, not political.

"I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara that they will side with the truth. My relationship with the people of Chhindwara is familial, not political," Kamal Nath said.

Nakul Nath is lone Congress MP from the state and is contesting again in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the same seat.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Vivek Bunty Sahu against Nakul Nath and Sahu is likely to file his nomination from the seat tomorrow, March 27.

Earlier on March 18, in what was seen as a blow to the Congress senior party leader Syed Jafar, a close aide of Kamal Nath, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jafar took the membership of the party in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state president VD Sharma and others at the state BJP office in Bhopal. Jafar had been Congress State General Secretary, Congress Media Vice President and state spokesperson of the party.

The election will be held here in Chhindwara in the first phase on April 19 with five other parliamentary seats which include Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Madla and Balaghat in the state.

The nomination for the first phase was started on March 20 and March 27 would be the last date to file papers for these six parliamentary seats. Besides, the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be March 30 for the first phase of polls.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held in the first four phases of the total seven phases dated April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13.