MP: Congress Alleges Involvement Of BJP Leader's Son In Datia Gangrape, Says 'Similar Incidents Will Follow If They Comes To Power'

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): In a major statement on Sunday, Congress leader Phool Singh Baraiya accused a BJP functionary’s son of being involved in the incident of molestation and gangrape with two girl students in Unav town of Datia district.

Expressing his anger and misfortune on the incident, Baraiya made the allegations against BJP mandal president’s son. He said, “The real face of BJP has come to the fore in the incident of gangrape with the girls in which the accused is the BJP mandal president’s son. Now you can understand that if the Bharatiya Janata Party forms government in the state, similar incidents will happen.”

Phool Singh Baraiya made the allegations while talking to the media on Sunday. He was in Bhander to take part in a program of Youth Congress to protest against the Patwari recruitment scam.

Victim Tried To Hang Herself

Notably, a woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four persons in Datia district on Friday afternoon, after which the victim tried to end her life, police earlier said.

The police have so far arrested one of the accused, an adult, and detained two minors while search is on for one more accused in the case, Unav police station in-charge Yadvendra Singh Gurjar said on Sunday. Those nabbed so far include a local BJP functionary's minor son, whose name has figured in the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case.

BJP Leader Assures Of Action

Meanwhile, BJP’s Datia district unit head on Sunday said that appropriate action will be taken if the victim of gang-rape, in her police statement, names the son of the local party functionary of being involved in the crime.

