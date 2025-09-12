Bhopal: Garrison Engineer, MES Officers, Middleman Held Red-Handed For Taking ₹80,000 Bribe; 2% Commission Demanded For Releasing Payment | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four persons including garrison engineer two officers of Military Engineer Services (MES) and a middleman while accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000, officials said on Friday.

The CBI has registered a case against garrison engineer Nitesh Kumar Singh, assistant garrison engineer Rakesh Sahu, junior engineer Deepak of MES and middleman Rajesh Mishra following the complaint that they demanded bribe at 2%, that is, Rs 1 lakh, of the contract value through the middleman for making available the contract site to the contractor for carrying out the repair and maintenance work under the awarded contract. All the accused are from MES, Sagar.

After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept bribe of Rs 80,000 at 1.5% of the contract value from the complainant. CBI laid a trap and caught the four accused red-handed while accepting the bribe from the complainant.

The accused have been arrested and will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI, Jabalpur. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles.