 AJJAKS Writes To CM Mohan Yadav Over Lack Of Reserved-Category Advocates In HC Benches
However, candidates from several categories have not received adequate representation as government lawyers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 09:11 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Adhikari Evam Karamchari Sangh (AJJAKS) has written to the Chief Minister alleging improper implementation of reservation in appointments to the office of the Advocate General (AG).

The organisation stated that even the posts of Government Pleaders (GPs) and Assistant Government Pleaders (AGPs) have not been given proper representation from the OBC, SC and ST categories in the state’s courts.

In a letter to CM Mohan Yadav, AJJAKS said that since 1956 no advocate from the OBC, SC or ST communities has been appointed as additional advocate general, deputy advocate general or other government lawyer in the Jabalpur, Indore and Gwalior benches of the High Court.

The letter highlighted population data

The letter further pointed out that, as per population data, SCs constitute about 17% , STs 21% and OBCs 55%, which comes to around 90% of the state’s population.

However, candidates from these categories have not received adequate representation as government lawyers. Stating that there is no shortage of competent lawyers in these communities, the AJJAKS urged the state government to ensure greater representation while making such appointments.

