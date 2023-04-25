MP: 'Concerned' forest officials meet in Gwalior to discuss action plan after two Namibian Cheetahs die in Kuno

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two deaths of Namibian Cheetahs within a month in Kuno National Park has concerned the forest officials in the state.

A meeting was held in this regard at the Chief Conservator of Forests' office in Gwalior on Tuesday. Wildlife experts and forest department officials from Bhopal were present in the meeting, along with District Forest Officer (DFO) of Gwalior Chambal.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department had written a letter to the Central Government and the Tiger Conservation Authority, regarding shifting the Namibian Cheetahs to some other place. This comes after the forest department has expressed a concern that they do not have enough resources to take care of the Cheetahs. However, officials have refused to speak on camera.

Notably, Cheetah 'Uday', brought from South Africa died on Sunday (April 23) evening while Namibian cheetah 'Sasha' died on March 27.

Wildlife expert cites forest dept's failure

A well-known wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has also claimed the failure of forest department's failure behind the death of two cheetahs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

