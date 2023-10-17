MP: Collector Using Vehicle Whose Licence Expired In Anuppur

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Anuppur collector using a vehicle of a contractor’s relative has become the talk of the town.

According to reports, collector Ashish Vashishth is using a four-wheeler registered in the name of Vigyan Singh Parihar and its insurance has expired, which is a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

When the issue was put up before the collector, also the district electoral officer, he said the vehicle was hired on the basis of a contract.

The collector does not have a vehicle of his own and whenever it is necessary, a vehicle is hired for work, Vashishtha said.

He further said since the issue was brought to his notice, he would take action.

Loco pilots’ wives stage sit-in at Bijuri railway station

The wives of loco pilots in the district have opened a front against the railway department.

Together with their children, they reached the Bijuri railway station on Saturday, and accused the railway officials of working against rules and raised slogans against the authorities.

Nearly 200 loco pilots posted in Bijuri railway station are sent to Pendra for duty for over seven days.

Fed up with the duty of their husbands, the women staged a sit-in against the authorities and sought their help.

Their husbands are sent away from home for over a week and that since their husbands are not available at home, they have to face all the problems, the agitators said.

The railway officials, however, kept away from making comments on the issue.