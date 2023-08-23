MP: CM Shivraj Distributes Funds To 7,800 Topper Students At State Level Scooty Distribution Program In Shahdol |

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Shahdol on Wednesday and inaugurated the state level scooty distribution program at Polytechnic Maidan. He also held a Jandarshan yatra here. Earlier, Chouhan landed at Jamui helipad where officials and public representatives welcomed him. The Chief Minister started the roadshow from Shahdol's Gandhi Chowk where thousands of people came to see him.

Chouhan was welcomed with a bike rally from Lallu Singh Square to Gandhi Chowk by women riders. After reaching the venue, the Chouhan transferred money for scooties to the meritorious students of 7,800 higher secondary schools of the state, including 144 meritorious students of Shahdol district.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More than 30 thousand people attend programme

A 40-member team of BJP workers welcomed the CM at Gandhi Chowk. Apart from the stage for seating, three dome tents have been installed at the venue. In which seating arrangements have been made for more than 30 thousand people. Approximately, 50 thousand people participated in the program here.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A program was also organized at Model High School in Jabalpur. In the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sumitra Balmiki and MLA Ashok Rohani scooties were distributed to 177 children of 111 schools in Jabalpur district. The students thanked CM Chouhan for the scheme. One of the students said that nobody in her home owned a vehicle but, now she can go to college on her scooty.

Scooties for 12th pass students

38 students from Sogagpur block, 31 from Budhar, 20 from Gohparu, 24 from Jaisinghnagar and 31 from Beohari were selected for scooty distribution in the district. Apart from this, there are two schools in the district from which three students each were selected. This decision was taken due to two students having equal marks in Pachgaon and Barganwa-24. Under the scheme, an amount of ₹1.2 lakh for e-scooty and 90 thousand for scooty with motor engine has been transferred to the students' account, while students below 16 years of age have been kept out of this scheme.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)