MP: CM Rise School In Jabalpur Organises Creation Programme

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): CM Rise School in Jabalpur's Chargaon district organised the exhibition in Jabalpur on Monday. The school premises witnessed impressive displays by students from High School, Middle School, and Primary School, showcasing projects, models, handicrafts, and various artworks.

The enthusiasm among both students and parents during the event was remarkable. All classrooms were adorned with a print-rich environment, creating an engaging atmosphere. Principal BS Patel, Head Teacher Jagdish Prasad Mehera, and Manish Kumar Dubey provided skilled leadership and guidance, with active participation from all members of the school family.

The occasion also included sharing trimester exam results with parents. Additionally, the answer sheets of students securing first, second, and third positions in the exams from 9th to 12th grades were displayed, and the achievers, along with their parents, were honored.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)