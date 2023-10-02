 Bhopal: Two Jump Into Lake From Bhadbhada Bridge, Drown
Bhopal: Two Jump Into Lake From Bhadbhada Bridge, Drown

The police added that the bodies of both the men have been recovered.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 12:04 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men drowned after they jumped into a lake from Bhadbhada bridge late Saturday night, the police said. The police added that the bodies of both the men have been recovered.

Ratibad police station house officer (SHO) Hemant Shrivastava said that the deceased have been identified as Ravi Rathore (24) of Nehru Nagar and Rohit Rajput (20) of Ishwar Nagar. Rathore’s elder brother Bhupendra told the police that he had recently bagged a job and was slated to join it on Tuesday. His body had injury marks.

On the other hand, Rajput, who was a class 10 passout, had left his house and went to the bridge along with Rathore. Rajput’s kin received a phone call about the incident on Saturday night. Passers-by told the police that both the men had dived into the lake together.

SHO Shrivastava said that a detailed probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

