MP: ‘Chunav Ke Pehle Haar…’ CM Mohan Yadav’s Jibe At Congress Poster Featuring BJP Candidate During Rahul Gandhi’s Event (WATCH)

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, took a dig at opposition Congress after viral videos showed picture of BJP candidate in a Congress poster put up at Rahul Gandhi’s event scheduled in Seoni district.

“Congress appeared to have accepted defeat before the polls were even held,“ said CM Yadav.

"It is surprising how serious Congress party and its workers are and how they make fun of themselves when they put a BJP leader's picture at the stage instead of their own candidate. It seems that they have accepted their defeat even before the elections are held. This is the world of social media, either they understand that they have already lost the election or they should see if they are serious enough," laughingly CM Yadav told ANI.

Notably, a flex board that was put up on the main dias ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Seoni district had a picture of Union Minister and BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste with other Congress officials. Rahul Gandhi's campaign poster depicting the BJP politician was quickly replaced with a picture of Rajneesh Harvansh Singh, the Congress member from Keolari assembly constituency.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to speak at a public gathering in support of Congress candidate Omkar Singh Markam at Dhanora village, Seoni district, Mandla Lok Sabha seat.