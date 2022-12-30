MP: Christian community protest against govt auction of land freed from Board of Edu Church of North India |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has started the process of auctioning the land freed from the possession of the Board of Education Church of North India.

Protest by Christian community

The people from Christian community started protesting as the government held the pre-bid meeting for the auction of the assets on Friday.

After the revelations of scams by former Bishop PC Singh of the Board of Education Church of North India, the government had taken the valuable lands under its control by cancelling the lease of the land allotted to the missionary.

Members associated with the church said that they have been living on the same land for decades, yet the government and the administration are arbitrarily determined to evict them.

Congress leaders participate in the protest

The Congress leaders who came to support the people of the society have also accused the administration of arbitrariness while taking a dig at the administration. Congress leaders said that on one hand the state government is cracking down on the land mafia and on the other hand the government itself is forcibly grabbing lands on the lines of land mafia.

Auction

After registering about 1,70,358 square feet of land under the head of the government, the process of auctioning has been started as per rules.

In the first phase of the auction, a pre-bid meeting was held through which the auction process was to be explained to the groups participating in the auction along with the information about the land.

Officials of the Madhya Pradesh State Public Asset Management Company Limited, who came from Bhopal, also completed the process for the pre-bid of the valuable land of the mission compound, during which the administrative team also faced heavy opposition from the members associated with the church.