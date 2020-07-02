MP Cabinet Expansion: OBC gets big chunk of ministerial berths

Cabinet expansion by Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has seen Vindhya and Mahakaushal region been neglected. Representatives from OBC found maximum representation after Thakurs.
Political parties do keep equations of caste and region in balance while forming cabinet, but at present by-elections in 24 constituencies seems to remain on top priority for the BJP. In pursuit of this, Mahakaushal and Vindhya region found lowest representation. One minister each including Ram Khilawan Patel and Ram Kishore Kamwre were chosen from these regions.
On the other hand, Shivraj cabinet has now 11 ministers belonging to OBC community. Including CM Chouhan, numbers of OBC ministers reach a dozen.
This cabinet has also seen Thakurs emerging as a major force in BJP rule. Eight ministers belong to Kshatriya community including Bhupendra Singh, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadauria, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, OPS Bhadauria and Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon.
Four ministers each from SC and ST category has been made part of Shivraj cabinet. One Hardeep Singh Dang belongs to Sikh community and OP Saklecha comes from Jain community. Vishwas Sarang comes from Kayastha community.
