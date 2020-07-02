MP Cabinet Expansion: OBC gets big chunk of ministerial berths

Cabinet expansion by Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has seen Vindhya and Mahakaushal region been neglected. Representatives from OBC found maximum representation after Thakurs.

Political parties do keep equations of caste and region in balance while forming cabinet, but at present by-elections in 24 constituencies seems to remain on top priority for the BJP. In pursuit of this, Mahakaushal and Vindhya region found lowest representation. One minister each including Ram Khilawan Patel and Ram Kishore Kamwre were chosen from these regions.