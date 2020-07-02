MP Cabinet Expansion: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh give ceremony a slip

Former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh chose to keep away from the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed ministers on Thursday. The other Congress MLAs too gave the ceremony a miss.

Sources informed that the two ex-CMs were invited to the ceremony and for them chairs were also kept reserved in the Raj Bhavan, but for the obvious reasons, the two Congress stalwarts decided to keep away from the function programme.

The Congress leaders who served as ministers in Kamal Nath-led government allege that the ceremony was completely turned into ‘BJP Limited function’.

Ex-minister Harsh Yadav claimed that he did not get any invite from anyone for the programme.