MP Bypolls: Voting turn out 69.79%, down by about 3%

By-elections to 28 Assembly constituencies in the state witnessed fall of turnout by about 3%, according to provisional figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In 2018 elections, these 28 constituencies witnessed turnout of 72.93% which decreased to 69.79% this time -a downfall of 3.14% in the voting percentage. The voter turnout reported by the ECI is termed as provisional as verification of final tally may vary by a percent or so.

However, 9 constituencies witnessed increase in voter turnout of about one percent. These seats are Bhander, Mungaoli, Karera, Pohri, Ashoknagar, Mungaoli, Suwasra, Agar and Biaora, where voters demonstrated more excitement compared to the 2018 election.

Highest turnout of voters was reported from Agar with 83.75% and lowest in Gwalior East where only 48.15% voters came out to exercise their franchise. Broadly, these constituencies fall in the Malwa area and they recorded higher turnout compared to those sets fall in the Gwalior and Chambal region.

Agar, Hatpipalya, Badnawar, Suwasra and Biaora registered a voter turnout of above 80%. Most of the assembly seats in Chambal and Gwalior region voted between 50-60%.

Gwalior east registered lowest turnout with 48.15% whereas in Ambhah, Gohad, Gwalior and Morena, the turnout remained 50-59%. Fate of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, was sealed in the EVMs.

Special preparations were made for polling considering Covid-19 pandemic. Here also a distinct pattern was observed among the voters. In Gwalior and Chambal region, there were violations of Covid guidelines whereas the voters from Malwa region were comparatively disciplined.

Constituencies Polling % 2020 Polling % 2018

Joura- 69%- 72.14%

Sumaoli- 63.04%- 71.35%

Morena- 59.17%- 63.44%

Dimni- 61.06%- 70.12%

Ambah- 54.3%- 58.72%

Mehgaon- 61.18%- 63.70%

Gohad- 54.42%- 58.88%

Gwalior- 56.15%- 62.97%

Gwalior East- 48.15%- 57.55%

Dabra- 66.68%- 67.55%

Bhander- 72.59%- 68.83%

Karera- 73.68%- 72.84%

Pohri- 76.02%- 75.53%

Bamori- 78.84%- 79.05%

Ashoknagar- 76.02%- 73.39%

Mungaoli- 77.17%- 74.61%

Surkhi- 71.97%- 74.66%

Bada Malhera- 69.52%- 71.66%

Sanchi- 68.87%- 74.30%

Sanwer- 78.01%- 79.92%

Anuppur- 73.37%- 74.97%

Hatpipliya- 83.66%- 84.58%

Badnawar- 83.2%- 84.78%

Suwasra- 82.61%- 81.48%

Agar- 83.75%- 82.07

Mandhata- 73.44%- 78.16%

Nepanagar- 75.81%- 76.69%

Biaora- 81.77%- 80.10%

Congress questions on EVMs demonstrate they have accepted defeat-CM

Thanking the voters, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that raising questions on EVM by the Congress clearly demonstrates that they (Congress) have accepted their defeat. Voters in several constituencies have shown exemplary excitement by crossing 2018 voting percentage.

BJP used all tactics to cover up its defeat: Nath

Former CM Kamal Nath also thanked the voters and said that the BJP had done all in its power to defeat the Congress including distributing money, liquor and misuse of state machinery. I am sure Congress will emerge victorious and form government after 10.

Voting pattern - How it went throughout the day

Constituencies- 9 AM- 11 AM- 1 PM- 3 PM- 5PM

Joura- 7.5%- 24.5- 42- 55- 66

Sumaoli- 13- 19- 34.06- 41.79- 53.36

Morena- 8- 21- 34- 45.2- 55.6

Dimni- 11.25- 23.79- 39.98- 52.78- 57.5

Ambah- 9.24- 21.67- 32.81- 44.01- 51.65

Mehgaon- 10.69- 26.16- 39.41- 50.27- 58.13

Gohad- 11.2- 24.39- 34.87- 44.64- 52.88

Gwalior- 10.49- 19.69- 29.46- 39.17- 48.75

Gwalior East- 6.06- 16.36- 25.49- 35.23- 42.99

Dabra- 12.57- 27.02- 36.75- 49.2- 57.1

Bhander- 8.4- 20.8- 42.36- 60.57- 71.59

Karera- 12.58- 32.76- 50.4- 63.01- 72.11

Pohri- 14.51- 25.04- 52.47- 65.01- 70.05

Bamori- 14.18- 34.51- 55.09- 68.84- 77.51

Ashoknagar- 8.91- 20.5- 37.6- 59.3- 69.79

Mungaoli- 12.27- 27.41- 46.79- 61.98 73.15

Surkhi- 13.44- 29.5- 46- 62.22- 70.55

Bada Malhara- 11.35- 29.64- 44.66- 60.64- 68.06

Anuppur- 6- 23.37- 40.38- 54.79- 67.6

Sanchi- 10.25- 29.8- 40.32- 60.08- 68.87

Biaora- 14.08- 34.54- 57.37- 72.14- 80.01

Agar- 11.34- 32.85- 53.64- 70.14- 80.54

Hatpipliya- 12.75- 32.7- 49.23- 63.64- 80.84

Mandhata- 9.61- 18.67- 36.6- 56.65- 68.76

Nepanagar- 11.52- 29.16- 47.6- 62.97- 72.65

Badnawar- 17.47- 35.39- 53.23- 72.36- 81.26

Sanwer- 15.3- 32.28- 48.52- 63.74- 74.34

Suwasra- 13.69- 35.38- 55.91- 70.97- 79.97