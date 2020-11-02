MP Bypolls: Prestige of Shivraj, Scindia, Nath at stake

BHOPAL: The by-election to 28 seats is taking place for the first time in the country. Polls are on Tuesday.

At present, the BJP has 107 members in the House, and the Congress 87. To prove majority, a party needs 115 members. The BJP needs to win eight seats and the Congress all the 28. The BJP and the Congress have pulled out all the stops in the by-elections.

The Gwalior-Chambal region, where by-polls are being held for 16 seats, holds the key to victory for any party. The outcome of by-elections will decide the fate of 12 ministers.

The prestige of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia and that of MPCC president Kamal Nath are at stake. The Congress government fell because of resignation by 22 legislators. Not only that, three other legislators quit Congress after government’s fall.

Three seats have fallen vacant because of passing away of three legislators. The by-elections were supposed to be held in September, since the ministers resigned in March.

Nonetheless, the by-elections were postponed because of the corona pandemic. Now, the by-polls in the state are being held along with the assembly elections in Bihar.

The victory of each candidate hinges on the voting percentage because of the pandemic.

Places where by-elections being held

S No BJP Candidate Congress Candidate Constituency

1 Pradhuman Singh Tomar Sunil Sharma Gwalior

2 Imarti Devi Suresh Raje Dabra

3 Mahendra Singh Sisidoa Kanhiya Lal Agarwal Bamori

4 Govind Singh Rajput Parul Sahu Surkhi

5 Prabhuram Choudhary Madanlal Choudhary Sanchi

6 Tulsiram Silawat Premchand Guddu Sanwer

7 Endal Singh Kansana Ajab Singh Kushwaha Sumawali

8 Raghuraj Singh Kansana Rakesh Mawai Morena

9 Giriraj Singh Dandotia Ravindra Singh Tomar Dimni

10 Kamlesh Jatav Satya Prakash Ambah

11 OPS Bhadoria Hemant Katare Mehgaon

12 Ranveer Jatav Mewaram Jatav Gohad

13 Munna Lal Goyal Satish Sikarwar Gwalior East

14 Rakcha Santram Sironia Phool Singh Baraiya Bhander

15 Jasmant Jatav Chatri Pragilal Jatav Karera

16 Suresh Dhakad Harivallabh Shukla Pohri

17 Jajpal Singh Jajji Asha Dohre Ahsoknagar

18 Brijedra Singh Yadav Kanhiyaram Lodhi Mungawali

19 Bisahulal Singh Vishwanath Singh Anuppur

20 Manoj Choudhary Rajveer Singh Baghel Haatpipaliya

21 Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon Kamal Patel Badnawar

22 Hardeep Singh Rakesh Patidar Suwasara

23 Subedar Singh Sikarwar Pankaj Upadhaya Joura

24 Manoj Utwal Vipin Vankhere Agar

25 Narayan Patel Uttam Raj Singh Mandhata

26 Sumitra Kasdekar Ramsingh Patel Nepanagar

27 Narayan Singh Pawar Ramchandra Dangi Biora

28 Pradhuman Lodhi Ramsiya Bharti Bada Malhera