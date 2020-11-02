MP Bypolls: Prestige of 12 ministers, 13 first-time MLAs on stake

BHOPAL: In the by-elections, the prestige of 12 ministers and 13 first timer MLAs is at stake along with BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. The voters of 28 constituencies will decide on Tuesday that who will represent them in the state assembly.

The Congress MLAs had left party and joined BJP under leadership of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. The MLAs complained that former chief minister Kamal Nath was ignoring them, which affected development of their area. The party hoppers claimed that development works started in their constituencies after they joined BJP and therefore they could face people.

BJP and Congress have had different opinions about party hoppers.

The BJP is of the view that turncoat MLAs toppled Congress government to boost development of Madhya Pradesh, because BJP is the only party that can give good governance. The Congress party says that MLAs who joined BJP sold their votes and therefore voters will teach them a lesson. Though a good number of voters were present in public meeting, the mandate will be clear on November 10 when counting will take place.

On public radar

On stake is image of ministers - Imarti Devi, Pradumn Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Griraj Dandotia, OPS Bhadoria, Suresh Dhakad, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Rajyavardhan Singh Dattigaon, Endal Singh Kansana, Bisahulal Singh and Hardeep Singh.

First timers

The first-time Congress MLAs who quit the party and are in fray as BJP candidates are Raghuraj Singh Kansana (Morena), Girraj Dandotia (Dimni), Kamlesh Jatav (Ambah), OPS Bhadoria (Mehgaon), Munnalal Goyal (Gwalior East), Raksha Santram Sironia (Bhander), Jasmant Jatav (Karera), Suresh Dhakad (Pohri), Jajpal Singh Jajji (Ashoknagar), Praduymn Singh Lodhi (Bada Malhera), Sumitra Devi Kasdekar (Nepanagar), Manoj Choudhary (Haatpipaliya) and Narayan Patel (Mandhata).