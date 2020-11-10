MP Bypoll Results: Voters repose faith in Shiv-Raj

The by-election outcome has settled the political turmoil the state was passing through during the past seven and a half months.

In the by-elections, the BJP has won 19 seats and the Congress nine. The career of 12 ministers was at stake in these by-elections.

Out of 12, three ministers have lost and nine won. Two ministers who have resigned in the run-up to elections, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput, have trounced their rivals by huge margins.

The BJP needed only eight seats to retain its government, but the party has registered massive win in these elections.

Among the ministers Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana and Giriraj Dandotia lost.

The Congress leaders who have lost are Premchand Guddu, Parul Sahu and the new entrant in politics Saddhvi Ramsia Bharti.

The ministers who have won are Pradyumnya Singh Tomar, Prabhuram Choudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon, Suresh Dhakad, OPS Bhadauria and Brajendra Yadav.

People have again reposed their faith in chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s leadership. The 15-month-old Congress government fell after Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 legislators resigned from Congress. Out of 22 law-makers, six were ministers.

Seven months have passed since BJP took over the reins of power in the state. The outcome of these by-elections will help BJP to remain in power for three years.

Party hoppers come out with flying colours

The party hoppers have come out with flying colours in these bypolls. Seventeen leaders who have resigned from the Congress have won elections on BJP ticket.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders Narayan Singh Pawar from Biaora and Manoj Untwal from Agar have lost.

Likewise, those who won bypolls on Congress ticket are Ajab Singh Kushwaha from Sumawali and Suresh Raje from Dabra. Both switched over to opposition camp from the BJP.

Congress candidates who have won are Ravindra Singh Tomar from Dimni, Pragilal Jatav from Karera and Mewaram Jatav from Gohad. All of them defected to Congress from BSP. Most Congress leaders have lost.

Credit goes to PM, party workers: Shivraj

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said credit for party’s massive win in the by-elections goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party workers.

It is because of the Central Government’s policies that the BJP has won all the bypolls across the country, he said, adding that the party workers’ hard work has also led to this outcome.

Accept verdict, work in opposition: Nath

State Congress president Kamal Nath said he accepts people’s verdict with humility. He said the party will work as responsible opposition.

The party will always work for the people’s welfare and analyse the poll outcome, he said.

Nath, Digvijaya traitors: Scindia

The by-election outcome has shown Kamal Nath and Digvijya Singh are traitors, said Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP.

He made the above statement on Tuesday in reaction to the by-election results.

“I am a BJP worker. I thank people for giving a clear mandate to the party,” he said.

Party position in House

Total member: 230

Present number: 229

BJP- 126

Congress- 96

BSP- 02

SP- 01

Ind- 04