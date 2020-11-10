MP Bypolls: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh raises EVM bogey after bypoll loss

Earlier on November 3, Digvijay said that in the technological age, even developed countries do not rely on EVMs, but elections in India and some smaller countries are held by EVMs. He had raised the question that why the developed countries do not get it done. Because they do not trust EVMs, because the chip that it contains can be 'hacked'. Many leaders in the country have been raising questions about EVMs from time to time.

Voting was held at a total of 90,361 polling stations in the by-elections in 28 assembly seats in the state. The reputation of a total of 355 candidates in the by-election is at stake, including 12 ministers. 13 thousand 115 ballot units, 13 thousand 115 control units and 14 thousand 50 VVipet districts have been made available for voting.

Adequate security arrangements have been made. Police, magistrates and mobile teams have been deployed. All rescue arrangements have been ensured from Kovid-19. After voting, EVMs will be brought to the strong room. EVM machines will be sealed while videography in the presence of a central observer.

Jaura, Sumavali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Bhaira, Karaira, Pohri, Bamori, Ashoknagar, Mungavali, Surkhi, Badamalhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipalya, Mandha in the state Bypolls are being held on the assembly seats of Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanver and Suwasra. Of these, 16 seats are from Gwalior Chambal Zone. Bypolls are being held on 25 of the total 28 seats due to the resignation of the respective MLAs and the death of the MLAs on 03 others. Of these 28 seats, 27 were held by Congress and the only Agar seat was occupied by BJP.