MP By-Election 2024: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges Residents Of Madhya Pradesh To Vote For Suitable Representative (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With voting underway in Budhni and Vijaypur, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday urged the citizens to exercise their votes and elect a suitable representative for themselves.

Taking to social media X, Chauhan posted a self-made video and wrote in a post "Voter sisters and brothers of Budhni and Vijaypur. Elections are a celebration of democracy and voting is our ultimate duty. I am also participating in this great festival of democracy with my family.You too must exercise your vote and elect a suitable representative." The by-polls for the two Madhya Pradesh assembly seats, Vijaypur in Sheopur district and Budhni in Sehore district are taking place today and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

बुधनी और विजयपुर के मतदाता बहनों-भाइयों,



चुनाव लोकतंत्र का उत्सव है और मतदान हमारा परम कर्तव्य। मैं भी अपने परिवार के साथ लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में सहभागिता कर रहा हूं।



आप भी अपने वोट का प्रयोग अवश्य करिए और सुयोग्य प्रतिनिधि को चुनिए। pic.twitter.com/IxvOPs9X2L — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 13, 2024

Notably, the Budhni assembly seat is the bastion of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and it became vacant after being elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Vidisha constituency in the recently concluded general election 2024.

On the other hand, the Vijaypur assembly seat in Sheopur district fell vacant after Ramniwas Rawat, who was sitting MLA from the seat from the Congress party, quit the party and joined the BJP amid the Lok Sabha elections in April this year.

Currently, Rawat is the Forest and Environment Minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma expressed confidence in winning both seats in the state with a historic margin.

"The blessing of people we are receiving under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the enthusiasm seen, I have full faith that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win both the by-elections with a historic margin. We will certainly receive the blessings of the public," Sharma told ANI.

He further added that the party workers were working hard and tirelessly in both the assembly constituencies and the BJP would get the blessings of the people.