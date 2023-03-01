e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Budget: Metro, sport complex, industrial corridor, roads in Bhopal & Indore

MP Budget: Metro, sport complex, industrial corridor, roads in Bhopal & Indore

Rs 25 crore has been allocated only for road maintenance in Bhopal and Indore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
in the Budget, Rs 710 crore has been allocated for metro Rail in Bhopal and Indore. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Focus on Bhopal and Indore has been major highlight of the State budget for 2023-24. A sum of Rs 137 crore has been allocated only for Bhopal gas relief and rehabilitation covering medical treatment and others for gas victims. There are 5 lakh gas victims in Bhopal and the budgetary allocation for their medical treatment and rehabilitation is a major move.

Similarly, Rs 710 crore has been allocated for metro Rail in Bhopal and Indore. Rail metro project will get major boost with this allocation.

Laying thrust on Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor, the Budget speaks about Multimodal Logistics Park being developed in 1400 hectares of land, which will boost the industrial development in the area.

Rs 25 crore has been allocated only for road maintenance in Budget in Bhopal and Indore. Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched Kayakalp Yojana and released fund for road maintenance according to population of cities.

Budgetary allocation has been made for International Sports Complex and Sports Science Center in Bhopal which will develop Bhopal as sports capital as well. It was one of main demands of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) for promotion of sports in Bhopal. At the health front, Bhopal and Indore will also be benefited with increase of MBBS and PG (medical) seats.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023-24 Highlights: 'Ladli Behna' gets Rs 7k cr, fiscal deficit estimated at...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget analysis: BJP counting on women voters

Budget analysis: BJP counting on women voters

Budget 2023-24: Scooty to Ladli Bhanjis, Rs 1,000 to Lakshmi Behnas

Budget 2023-24: Scooty to Ladli Bhanjis, Rs 1,000 to Lakshmi Behnas

Bhopal: BJP, Congress set to shower Rewdis to win Assembly election

Bhopal: BJP, Congress set to shower Rewdis to win Assembly election

Madhya Pradesh: Weather remains cloudy across state

Madhya Pradesh: Weather remains cloudy across state

MP Budget: State to generate Rs 1,66,683 cr income in FY-2023-24

MP Budget: State to generate Rs 1,66,683 cr income in FY-2023-24