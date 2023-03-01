MP Budget: Metro, sport complex, industrial corridor, roads in Bhopal & Indore

in the Budget, Rs 710 crore has been allocated for metro Rail in Bhopal and Indore. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Focus on Bhopal and Indore has been major highlight of the State budget for 2023-24. A sum of Rs 137 crore has been allocated only for Bhopal gas relief and rehabilitation covering medical treatment and others for gas victims. There are 5 lakh gas victims in Bhopal and the budgetary allocation for their medical treatment and rehabilitation is a major move.

Similarly, Rs 710 crore has been allocated for metro Rail in Bhopal and Indore. Rail metro project will get major boost with this allocation.

Laying thrust on Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor, the Budget speaks about Multimodal Logistics Park being developed in 1400 hectares of land, which will boost the industrial development in the area.

Rs 25 crore has been allocated only for road maintenance in Budget in Bhopal and Indore. Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had launched Kayakalp Yojana and released fund for road maintenance according to population of cities.

Budgetary allocation has been made for International Sports Complex and Sports Science Center in Bhopal which will develop Bhopal as sports capital as well. It was one of main demands of Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (BCCI) for promotion of sports in Bhopal. At the health front, Bhopal and Indore will also be benefited with increase of MBBS and PG (medical) seats.