Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023-24 Highlights: 'Ladli Behna' gets Rs 7k cr, fiscal deficit estimated at 4%

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shivraj-government presented its last budget as state goes to polls this year-end. State finance minister Jagdish Devda presented the budget amid a walk out by the opposition Congress over LPG price hike.

The total appropriation amount for 2023-24 budget is ₹ 3.14 lakh crore-- 12 percent more than the previous year.

Some major highlights of the budget are listed below:

Total expenditure ₹ 2.81 lakh crore

Revenue surplus ₹ 412.76 crore

Fiscal deficit estimated at 4 percent of state GDP

Estimated revenue receipts are ₹2.25 lakh crore including state's own tax amount of ₹ 86,499.9 crore, state's share of central taxes ₹80,183.67 crore, non tax revenue ₹ 14,913.10 crore and grants in aid received from the center ₹ 44,123.15 crore

₹ 36,950.16 crore allocated for scheduled tribes (sub scheme)

₹ 260,86.81 crore allocated for schedule caste (sub scheme)

₹ 11,406 crore allocated for the establishment of government primary schools

₹ 8000 crore allocated for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

₹ 929 crore allocated for Ladli Laxmi Yojana

₹ 660 crore set aside for women self help groups

₹ 300 crore for Aahar Anudan Yojana

₹ 7000 crore for CM Ladli Behna Yojana