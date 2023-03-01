Madhya Pradesh Budget 2023-24 Highlights: 'Ladli Behna' gets Rs 7k cr, fiscal deficit estimated at 4%

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shivraj-government presented its last budget as state goes to polls this year-end. State finance minister Jagdish Devda presented the budget amid a walk out by the opposition Congress over LPG price hike.
The total appropriation amount for 2023-24 budget is ₹ 3.14 lakh crore-- 12 percent more than the previous year.
Some major highlights of the budget are listed below:
Total expenditure ₹ 2.81 lakh crore
Revenue surplus ₹ 412.76 crore
Fiscal deficit estimated at 4 percent of state GDP
Estimated revenue receipts are ₹2.25 lakh crore including state's own tax amount of ₹ 86,499.9 crore, state's share of central taxes ₹80,183.67 crore, non tax revenue ₹ 14,913.10 crore and grants in aid received from the center ₹ 44,123.15 crore
₹ 36,950.16 crore allocated for scheduled tribes (sub scheme)
₹ 260,86.81 crore allocated for schedule caste (sub scheme)
₹ 11,406 crore allocated for the establishment of government primary schools
₹ 8000 crore allocated for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
₹ 929 crore allocated for Ladli Laxmi Yojana
₹ 660 crore set aside for women self help groups
₹ 300 crore for Aahar Anudan Yojana
₹ 7000 crore for CM Ladli Behna Yojana
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)