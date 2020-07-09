MP Board, too, may follow CBSE and reduce syllabus by 30%

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education too is likely to follow suit of the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) of reducing the syllabus by 30%.

The CBSE announced that it will reduce the syllabus by 30% and the decision is meant only for the session 2020-21. The MP state education board has also prescribed all books and courses approved by the NCERT from class 9-12.

Sources in the MP Board say that as the book and syllabus pattern is same as of the CBSE therefore MP board too will replicate the decision.

The decision is expected to be taken by the board in a meeting to be held next week, confirmed the sources.