MP board schools told to complete class 9-12 admissions by August 12

The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education has asked the schools affiliated with the board to complete admission process by August 12.
The state education board has said that the principals are accountable for the admission and they should complete the process for class 9, 10, 11 and 12 by August 12. The board has also said that registration and nomination with the education board will be done online as it minimizes mistakes.
The MP Board is also preparing a mobile application for online nomination and registration that has been made must for students and teachers both. Registration on the mobile application of all students and teachers will be responsibility of the principal.
80,000 students of class 10 apply for Ruk Jana Nahi
More than 80,000 students who failed in class 10 have opted for school education department’s scheme ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ that gives them another chance to appear for examination through open board. About 65% of the students that failed in class 10 do not want to appear for re-exam through ‘Ruk Jana Nahi scheme’.
According to state education board, 2 lakh 22 thousand 944 students failed in the class 10 exams. Examination by the open board will start from August 17. MP State Open Board started Ruk Jana Nahi scheme from the year 2016.
