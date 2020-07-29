MP board schools told to complete class 9-12 admissions by August 12

The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education has asked the schools affiliated with the board to complete admission process by August 12.

The state education board has said that the principals are accountable for the admission and they should complete the process for class 9, 10, 11 and 12 by August 12. The board has also said that registration and nomination with the education board will be done online as it minimizes mistakes.

The MP Board is also preparing a mobile application for online nomination and registration that has been made must for students and teachers both. Registration on the mobile application of all students and teachers will be responsibility of the principal.