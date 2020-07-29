Madhya Pradesh: One more minister Ramkhelawan Patel tests COVID-19 positive, third so far

One more minister in Madhya Pradesh has tested coronavirus positive, becoming the third member of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan's council of ministers, apart from the chief minister himself, to contract the infection.

Minister of State (Independent charge) for Backward Class and Minority Welfare Ramkhelawan Patel is the latest one to test positive.

In a message to people, Patel said, "I got myself, my family and other staff members tested for coronavirus and my report is found to be positive."

The minister is in the MLA Rest House at present and will be shifted to a private hospital soon.

Patel said that one of his drivers has also tested positive while the report of others is negative.

Before Patel, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his two ministerial colleagues have tested positive for the deadly infection.

Chouhan had shared the information about his infection early on Saturday. A few days before that, state Cooperatives minister, Arvind Singh Bhadoria, had also tested positive.

On Tuesday night, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife were found infected with coronavirus.