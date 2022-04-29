MP Board Results 2022 releases; Nancy Dubey, Suchita Pandey jointly top in high school

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released Class 10th and 12th MP Board Results 2022 on Friday.

Once again girls outshine boys in MPBSE board results. The girl secured the top position in the MP board results declared at 1 pm today.

The state topper position for high school is shared by Nancy Dubey from Chattarpur and Suchita Pandey from Satna. Both the girls scored 496 out of 500.

In higher secondary examination, Ishita Dubey of Sagar district topped in arts group with 480 marks, Pragati Mittal of Sheopur district topped in Science Mathematics group with 494 marks, Divya Patel of Shajapur district topped in Biology group with 491 marks and in commerce group top position shared by Khushbu Shivhare of Morena district and Harshita Pandey of Khargone district, both of them scored 480 marks.

Indore division, however, could not make the state merit list. Indore’s topper was Khushi Goud. She scored 485 marks out of 500.

Indore Topper Khushi Goud | FP Photo

Indore division toppers

Name - Marks - School’s Name

Khushi Goud - 485 - Govt Model Hs School, Mahu, Indore

Shivani Rathore - 484 - 2Govt A C M Girls H S School No 1, Polo Ground, Indore

Alok Prajapat - 483 - Govt Model H S School, Mahu, Indore

Atharv Aafre -483- Ideal Hs School, Indore

Exam Result is available on www.mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, www.mpbse.nic.in, www.examresults.net and www.examresults.net/mp.

You can download MPBSE or MP Mobile App on Google Store to know the result on Mobile App. After selecting Know Your Result, candidates will be able to know the result by entering their roll number and application number.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:55 PM IST