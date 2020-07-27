MP Board class 12 result 2020: Scores out on mpresults.nic.in; here's how to apply for re-evaluation

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the clas 12 results today.
Students can check the results online at - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for revaluation and photocopies of answer sheets, verification of marks.
If there are any doubts with the scores on the mark sheet given by the board, students can apply for the verification of marks at www.mpbse.mponline.gov.in. This facility will be free till the three months from today, however, three month onwards students will have to pay fees for the same.
For the reevaluation and photocopies of answer sheets, students can apply online at MP kiosk or www.mpbse.mponline.gov.in within next 15 days. Students will have to pay fees online.
Students can also apply for the same on the mobile application of MPBSE. MPBSE app can be downloaded at - play.google.com.
Steps to check the result:
Visit the official website – mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
Click on the result link - MPBSE-HSSC (Class 12th) Examination Results -2020
Enter the required details such as Roll Number or admit card id
Your results will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print out
Mobile phone applications to check results online:
MPBSE MOBILE APP on Google Play Store
MP Mobile and FastResult App
MP Mobile App on Window App Store
Earlier, Board's PRO, SK Chaurasia said that this time more than 8 lakh students have appeared for the exam.
The ongoing COVID-19 crisis affected both exams and declaration of MP board results this year. MPBSE had to postpone class 12 final exams due to the nationwide lockdown. Exams were finally held by MPBSE from June 9 to June 16.
