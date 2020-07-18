JEE 2020: No class 12 marks criteria for IIT admissions, says HRD Minister

Earlier, the student had to score at least 75 percent marks or rank in top 20 percentile in their class 12 board exams to be eligible to take admissions into the IITs if they have cleared the JEE Advanced exams.

The minister said that the decision was taken while considering the partial cancellation of class 12 exams by several boards.

This year, the engineering entrance examinations - the JEE Main and Advance examination were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the exams are scheduled to be held in September 2020, along with the NEET 2020.

The exams will be conducted by IIT-Delhi this year.