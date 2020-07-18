JEE 2020: No class 12 marks criteria for IIT admissions, says HRD Minister

The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced that the candidates who will be able to clear the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advance 2020 will be eligible for admission into the IITs irrespective of the marks obtained in the class 12 board exams this year.
The decision, which will allow students who clear the JEE Advanced to seek admissions into IITs regardless of their class 12 board exams scores, was taken by the Joint Admissions Board (JAB). The minister informed about the decision on Twitter.
Earlier, the student had to score at least 75 percent marks or rank in top 20 percentile in their class 12 board exams to be eligible to take admissions into the IITs if they have cleared the JEE Advanced exams.
The minister said that the decision was taken while considering the partial cancellation of class 12 exams by several boards.
This year, the engineering entrance examinations - the JEE Main and Advance examination were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the exams are scheduled to be held in September 2020, along with the NEET 2020.
The exams will be conducted by IIT-Delhi this year.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)